Judge says man who threatened Marion school is guilty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge says man who threatened Marion school is guilty

Posted: Updated:

MARION, Ill. -- A judge says a Williamson County man is guilty of disorderly conduct after making threats online to shoot up a school.

Last week, Treston Miller faced a judge in a one day bench trial. 

Tuesday, the judge determined Miller was guilty of disorderly conduct but his crimes did not rise to the level of more serious terrorism charges.

Miller is due to be sentenced May 31st.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.