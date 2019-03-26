Man sentenced for bomb threat made to thwart traffic stop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced for bomb threat made to thwart traffic stop

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) - A 44-year-old Carthage man has admitted calling in a bomb threat to a high school in an effort to get out of a traffic stop.

Robert Ritter pleaded guilty Monday to making a false bomb threat. His plea deal called for a suspended sentence and dismissing a felony count of making a terrorist threat and misdemeanor hindering prosecution.

The Joplin Globe reports Ritter was given a four-year suspended sentenced and placed on five years of supervised probation.

Ritter was a passenger in a car pulled that was pulled over in November by Jasper County Deputy Mark Neidert for having expired plates that did not match the vehicle. Ritter called in the bomb threat to try and get Neidert to leave the traffic stop and report to the high school.

