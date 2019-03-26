Police: Children covered in feces, bugs at Kentucky home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Children covered in feces, bugs at Kentucky home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say they found two children covered in feces and bugs at a Kentucky home, prompting authorities to charge a man with child endangerment.

WAVE-TV reports witnesses took the children from the home after noticing one of the children roaming in the yard.

Louisville Metro police say investigators then visited the home and found that it smelled like urine and feces and did not have any food. Twenty-six-year-old Zacariah Mumford was inside and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and failure to notify an address change.

It's unclear if Mumford has a lawyer who could comment. The relationships between Mumford, the children and witnesses are also unclear.

