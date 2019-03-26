Fire destroys car in Herrin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fire destroys car in Herrin

HERRIN -- Herrin firefighters battled a car fire Tuesday morning at Herrin City Cemetery.

Spurgeon Barber,18, explained that he was driving near the cemetery when he saw smoke coming from under the hood of his car, "My car started smoking, then next thing you know, I pulled into the cemetery 'cause I didn't want to block the road and I lifted up my hood and my engine was on fire."

Barber could only shake his head in disbelief as he looked on, saying this was his first car. He bought it a month ago from a local dealer.

Barber said he's not sure what he'll do now.
 

