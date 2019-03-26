Ex-Missouri teacher charged with sexual contact with student - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-Missouri teacher charged with sexual contact with student

MENDON, Mo. (AP) - A former central Missouri teacher has been charged with having sexual contact with a high school senior.

KMIZ reports that the charge was filed Monday against 27-year-old Blair Bruner, of Marceline. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Court documents say Bruner sent lewd photos via the social media service Snapchat to a senior at Northwestern R-I High School in Mendon and touched him inappropriately. Bruner was the special education teacher for grades 7-12 in the district in Chariton County at the time the offenses are alleged to have happened, starting in November or December.

Superintendent Eric Hoyt told The Associated Press that an investigation was started when the allegations came to light. The school district placed her on paid leave and she has since resigned.

