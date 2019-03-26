Tired of basketball? Try an Abe Lincoln-themed bracket challenge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tired of basketball? Try an Abe Lincoln-themed bracket challenge

WSIL -- Fans of President Abraham Lincoln can help choose his most famous quote in a new college basketball-inspired bracket challenge.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum has launched a "War of Words," featuring 32 different quotes. Each quote competes for votes and the chance to move to the next round. The winner will be announced April 5. 

Click here to vote on your favorite President Lincoln quote. 

