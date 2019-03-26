Bill seeks to increase Illinois' gas tax to fund road repair - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bill seeks to increase Illinois' gas tax to fund road repair

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois lawmakers are considering a proposal that would raise the state's gas tax by 19 cents a gallon to pay for transportation infrastructure repairs.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Democratic Sen. Martin Sandoval of Chicago introduced the measure last week. It could raise an additional $2 billion in revenue annually and would be the state's first gas tax increase since 1990.

The bill also proposes raising fees for driver's licenses and vehicle registration.

Sandoval says he hopes to start a conversation about investing in transportation.

Transportation advocates say a sustainable funding source is needed to improve deteriorating bridges and purchase new trains.

The Illinois Policy Institute says the state's existing gas tax is already high. The conservative think tank says officials should focus on eliminating waste and corruption.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.