Crash impacts traffic on Rt 13 in Williamson Co.

CARBONDALE, Ill-- With warmer weather ahead, you may notice more people on the streets. The Carbondale Police Department is warning residents about "aggressive" door-to-door salesmen.
WSIL -- The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum has launched a "War of Words," featuring 32 different quotes.
WSIL -- A Franklin County community health center is getting more than $3 million in federal grant money.
WSIL -- Police and fire crews are responding to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Rt 13 and Rt 148.
WSIL -- Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon! Get your dose of vitamin D over the next couple of days because more clouds and more rain is on the way later this week.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The sheriff's office says a man was checking his mail when he accidentally stepped into traffic and was struck by a passing car.
MARION, Ill. -- A familiar face will be part of the next 'Lunch and Learn' program through the Marion Chamber of Commerce.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Southern Illinois lawmakers spoke on some hot button issues with residents of Jefferson County Monday night.
MCLEANSBORO -- A group in Hamilton County is doing its best to make the community a little brighter. Around 20 volunteers hit the streets in McLeansboro Monday to pick up trash. The group included students and church members who policed area parks and parking lots. If you're interested in helping out, you still have an opportunity. The group meets again Saturday, March 30 at 9:00 a.m. at Greg James Memorial Park.
