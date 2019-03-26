Grant money to help improve access to health care in Franklin Co - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Grant money to help improve access to health care in Franklin County

WSIL -- A Franklin County community health center is getting more than $3 million in federal grant money.

U.S Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced Tuesday more than $59 million will go to community health centers across the state.

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp. is the lone recipient of grant money in southern Illinois.

The agency will get to utilize $3,581,616.

Durbin and Duckworth say the grants will help improve access to affordable and high quality health care.

"Every Illinoisan, no matter their zip code, deserves the same access to quality health services," Duckworth said. "This funding is critical to the health of our state and will help provide necessary, affordable care to thousands of families. Senator Durbin and I will keep supporting these important community health centers throughout our state."
 
"Community health centers serve a vital function across our state, providing affordable, comprehensive health care to more than one million Illinoisans every year," said Durbin. "Federal investments like this give them the certainty to plan for the future and continue providing health care to those in need. Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for these important federal funds."

