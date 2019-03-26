Missouri lawmaker in critical condition after car crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri lawmaker in critical condition after car crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker from the Kansas City area has been hospitalized following a car accident.

University Hospital confirmed that Lee's Summit Republican Rep. Rebecca Roeber was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol records show the 60 year old was driving eastbound on U.S. 50 around noon on Monday when her sedan crossed the center line. She hit an oncoming car traveling west.

The 58-year-old man driving the other car was taken to Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia for minor injuries.

Roeber has been hospitalized in Columbia since Monday.

Both vehicles were totaled.

