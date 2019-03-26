Man injured in accident on Herrin Road

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident on Herrin Road.

It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Herrin Road just west of Laminack Road.

The sheriff's office says a man was checking his mail when he accidentally stepped into traffic and was struck by a passing car. The man was taken to Herrin Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.