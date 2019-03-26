Man injured in accident on Herrin Road

WSIL -- A Franklin County community health center is getting more than $3 million in federal grant money.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The sheriff's office says a man was checking his mail when he accidentally stepped into traffic and was struck by a passing car.
MARION, Ill. -- A familiar face will be part of the next 'Lunch and Learn' program through the Marion Chamber of Commerce.
WSIL -- Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon! Get your dose of vitamin D over the next couple of days because more clouds and more rain is on the way later this week.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Southern Illinois lawmakers spoke on some hot button issues with residents of Jefferson County Monday night.
MCLEANSBORO -- A group in Hamilton County is doing its best to make the community a little brighter. Around 20 volunteers hit the streets in McLeansboro Monday to pick up trash. The group included students and church members who policed area parks and parking lots. If you're interested in helping out, you still have an opportunity. The group meets again Saturday, March 30 at 9:00 a.m. at Greg James Memorial Park.
MARION -- Marion city leaders move forward with plans to build a new water tower. City council members voted 3 to 2 Monday evening to pass that ordinance. The new 500-thousand gallon tower could cost the city more than $3 Million dollars and take around 15 months to build. Council members also approved a plan to repair and paint one of the old water tanks.
WSIL -- Since 2015, more than 20% of adult day care centers in Illinois have closed. Advocates say part of the reason is that there has not been a state rate increase in more than 10 years and rising costs.
ALEXANDER CO., Ill. -- The small community of Miller City is surrounded by backwater from the Mississippi River, and with waters still rising, homeowners fear they'll be boating in and out for weeks.
