Beshear opposes Bevin's Medicaid changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Andy Beshear says he would repeal Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's efforts to revamp Kentucky's Medicaid program if he's elected governor.

Beshear said Tuesday that protecting Medicaid is part of his health care plan.

Health care looms as a divisive issue as Bevin seeks a second term. Andy Beshear is among four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the May 21 primary.

Beshear's father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, used an executive order to expand Kentucky's Medicaid program. That order increased Medicaid rolls by more than 400,000 people.

Bevin says the expansion was too expensive. He won federal permission to require some Medicaid recipients to have a job, go to school or do volunteer work to keep benefits. The rules are set to take effect in April but face a court challenge.

