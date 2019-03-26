'Lunch and Learn' with Jerry Kill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

'Lunch and Learn' with Jerry Kill

MARION, Ill. -- A familiar face will be part of the next 'Lunch and Learn' program through the Marion Chamber of Commerce. SIU Athletic Director Jerry Kill will be the guest speaker.

The Chamber of Commerce is behind the effort, which Heartland Regional Medical Center is hosting Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 for non-Chamber members or $15 for members. You can call (618) 997-6311 to reserve a spot.

