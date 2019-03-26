Ground broken on new Kansas City airport - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ground broken on new Kansas City airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Officials are celebrating the start of work on a new $1.5 billion single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mayor Sly James told a crowd of business and community leaders that the city "used to be known as a city that would never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity." He says, "That is no longer the case."

After years of contentious debate, voters overwhelmingly gave the city approval to move forward with the new airport in November 2017. James and other backers argued that the current three-terminal layout is outdated and doesn't meet post-9/11 security requirements.

Crews already working on demolition let James hop onto a track hoe and knock down some of the concrete. Construction is expected to take four years.

