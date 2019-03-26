Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dan to speak at Decatur event - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dan to speak at Decatur event

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton will deliver the keynote address at the Decatur Community Leaders Breakfast next month .

The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports Hampton will focus April 4 on "building a champion." Hampton was a member of the 1985 Bears team that went on to win the Super Bowl.

The defensive tackle played for Chicago from 1979 to 2000. He says moving the team from a loser in the early 1980s to top of the NFL required assembling players who "were able to carry the water and build the team brick-by-brick and block-by-block."

The Bears are approaching their 100th anniversary. They began under the legendary George Halas as the Decatur Staleys. Hampton says he's a history buff and excited to make his first trip to Decatur.

