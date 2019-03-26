Sunshine returns, but cool air remains - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sunshine returns, but cool air remains

WSIL -- Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon! Get your dose of vitamin D over the next couple of days because more clouds and more rain is on the way later this week. 

A deck of high clouds is expected to move overhead this morning, but by the afternoon, skies will be filled with blue. 

Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to dip below freezing Wednesday morning with frost possible. Winds turn back out the south by Wednesday afternoon helping to bump us back into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. 

The second half of the week brings much milder weather, but the next chance for rain returns Thursday afternoon with a few isolated showers. Better chances for widespread rain are expected Thursday night into Friday morning. A lot of wet weather is expected through the first half of the weekend. 

A strong cold front moves through on Saturday with falling temperatures Saturday afternoon and a much cooler day on Sunday. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

