Forest officials urge caution during spring wildfire season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky forestry officials are urging people to be more cautious as spring forest fire season becomes more active.

A statement from the Kentucky Division of Forestry says it has battled more than 189 forest fires, which have damaged more than 1,524 acres (616.8 hectares), since March 1. The spring fire season began Feb. 15.

Fire Management Chief Michael Froelich says people should be cautious when burning outdoors, especially when conditions are dry and windy. Debris fires that have gotten away from homeowners have caused 30 percent of this season's fires.

He says arson is the leading cause of fires this season, causing 52 percent of them. Citizens are asked to report any unusual activity they may see around a wildfire to local law enforcement.

