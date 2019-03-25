Volunteers clean up McLeansboro - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Volunteers clean up McLeansboro

MCLEANSBORO -- A group in Hamilton County is doing its best to make the community a little brighter. 

Around 20 volunteers hit the streets in McLeansboro Monday to pick up trash.

The group included students and church members who policed area parks and parking lots.

If you're interested in helping out, you still have an opportunity.

The group meets again Saturday, March 30 at 9:00 a.m. at Greg James Memorial Park.
 

