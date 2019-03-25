Marion leaders approve new water tower

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Southern Illinois lawmakers spoke on some hot button issues with residents of Jefferson County Monday night.
MCLEANSBORO -- A group in Hamilton County is doing its best to make the community a little brighter. Around 20 volunteers hit the streets in McLeansboro Monday to pick up trash. The group included students and church members who policed area parks and parking lots. If you're interested in helping out, you still have an opportunity. The group meets again Saturday, March 30 at 9:00 a.m. at Greg James Memorial Park.
MARION -- Marion city leaders move forward with plans to build a new water tower. City council members voted 3 to 2 Monday evening to pass that ordinance. The new 500-thousand gallon tower could cost the city more than $3 Million dollars and take around 15 months to build. Council members also approved a plan to repair and paint one of the old water tanks.
WSIL -- Since 2015, more than 20% of adult day care centers in Illinois have closed. Advocates say part of the reason is that there has not been a state rate increase in more than 10 years and rising costs.
ALEXANDER CO., Ill. -- The small community of Miller City is surrounded by backwater from the Mississippi River, and with waters still rising, homeowners fear they'll be boating in and out for weeks.
SPRINGFRIELD, Ill. (AP) - Fourteen Illinois State Police officers have been struck in roadside crashes this year. That's an average of more than one a week and nearly double the total for all of last year.
WSIL -- A new bill aims to give a $25 state tax credit for anyone voting in a general election.
CHESTER, Ill. -- The Randolph County Coroner's Office says the body of an unidentified man was recovered March 20 at Chester.
WSIL -- It was a cool and dreary day across the region but we have more sunny and warm weather right around the corner.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Officers from multiple agencies teamed up to take an armed suspect into custody.
