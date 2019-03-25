Museum will get crosses for 5 victims in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Five white crosses commemorating the five people who died in a workplace shooting will be given to the Aurora Historical Society in suburban Chicago.

The crosses will be removed from the Henry Pratt Co. fence on Sunday and taken to the Pierce Art and History Center in Aurora. They will be displayed until May 4.

A Pratt employee opened fire on Feb. 15, killing five co-workers and injuring at least six others. Gary Martin was killed in a shootout with police.

The crosses were made by a local builder, Greg Zanis. John Jaros, director of the Aurora Historical Society, says the group is honored to "hold the crosses in trust" for victims' families and future generations.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

