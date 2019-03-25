Illinois city goes on record: No wells for drinking water - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois city goes on record: No wells for drinking water

HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) - A city in southwestern Illinois says its groundwater is unfit for consumption.

Highland officials aren't aware of anyone using wells for drinking water. But the City Council has approved a ban on groundwater as a potable water source.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that groundwater in Highland has been contaminated by industrial and commercial operations. Fire Chief Brian Wilson says properties are being cleaned up but "you never quite get it all."

Highland council member Peggy Bell said the use of wells for drinking water is outdated.

Highland and some other communities get drinking water from Silver Lake. That water goes through a treatment plant.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

