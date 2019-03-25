Man charged in stabbing of Wisconsin man in casino hotel - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged in stabbing of Wisconsin man in casino hotel

Posted: Updated:

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - Murder charges have been filed against a Chicago man in the fatal stabbing of a 76-year-old Wisconsin man at casino hotel in Joliet, Illinois.

Police found Emanuel M. Burgrino of Hales Corners, Wisconsin late Sunday in a hallway of Harrah's Casino hotel. The Will County Coroner's Office said Burgrino was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a news release, police say investigators determined Burgrino was stabbed in the neck and chest as he left his hotel room.

Joliet police on Monday arrested 25-year-old Robert A. Watson after receiving information that a man matching the description of the suspect in Burgrino's death was at the Joliet Public Library in the downtown area.

Police say Watson was later charged with murder. Authorities did not reveal a motive for the attack.

It wasn't immediately known if Watson has legal representation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.