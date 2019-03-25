Election officials note low early voting turnout

WSIL-- Election officials believe a low interest in early voting is a reflection of voters not being familiar with the people on the ballot.

The April election is a week away, and elections officials in Jackson County say they haven't been as busy this election as compared to the primary elections.

"A lot of people don't come out until the day of the elections to vote, and a lot of people are busy. That's why we always try to make sure there's availability for people to vote," said Frank Byrd, Jackson County Clerk and Recorder.

Bryd says, although every election is different, the county still treats them the same, whether presidential or primary.

"To put it in perspective, if the base of the person is fired up then they'll come out more. So it just depends on who's running and how fired up the base is, and I really don't have a statistic to give you," he adds.

For voters like Fehintoluwa Ojewuyi, the lack of wanting to get out and vote early, comes from not having more information on the candidates.

Ojewuyi says,"The presidential election is so open and so public you know everybody has enough information to make an informed decision."

Ojewuyi adds she's an avid voter but hasn't made up her mind on voting for the April election.

"If I knew what a trustee did, I would probably be way more involved, and I'm sure it affects me in a very important way," said Ojewuyi.

Bryd says there's still enough time for voters to cast their ballot for April's election.

Early voters in Jackson County can cast their ballots at the Carbondale Civic Center this week. They can vote Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.