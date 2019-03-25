Carbondale Police warn public on door-to-door salesmen

CARBONDALE, Ill-- With warmer weather ahead, you may notice more people on the streets. The Carbondale Police Department is warning residents about "aggressive" door-to-door salesmen.

Because of a large number of scams, police urge you to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Officials also remind you not to give out personal information or let anyone into your home you don't know.

"It gives some people the opportunity to look inside your house, see what you have, see if there's valuables, see if there's anybody else at home, or trying to figure out if you're home alone or not, and it could put you in a very vulnerable position," explains Sgt. Dave Kemp.

Police say, as of now, there have been no reports of aggressive salesmen in Carbondale.