Should you get tax credit for voting?

WSIL -- A new bill aims to give a $25 state tax credit for anyone voting in a general election.
SPRINGFRIELD, Ill. (AP) - Fourteen Illinois State Police officers have been struck in roadside crashes this year. That's an average of more than one a week and nearly double the total for all of last year.
WSIL -- A new bill aims to give a $25 state tax credit for anyone voting in a general election.
CHESTER, Ill. -- The Randolph County Coroner's Office says the body of an unidentified man was recovered March 20 at Chester.
WSIL -- It was a cool and dreary day across the region but we have more sunny and warm weather right around the corner.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Officers from multiple agencies teamed up to take an armed suspect into custody.
MARSTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man jailed in Texas is now charged with killing a woman at an Interstate 55 rest area in October.
WSIL -- Nearly two-thirds of the Lower 48 states face an elevated risk for flooding through May, with the potential for major or moderate flooding in 25 states, according to NOAA’s U.S. Spring Outlook.
WSIL -- A damp and cool start to the work week with a few isolated showers still lingering around through mid-morning Monday.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- Nearly two weeks ago a tornado tore through a church in West Paducah while 50 people were inside the building, most of them preschoolers.
