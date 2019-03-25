Should you get tax credit for voting? - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Should you get tax credit for voting?

WSIL -- A new bill aims to give voters a $25 state tax credit for participating in a general election.

Senator Ram Villivalam, of Chicago, hopes Senate Bill 1162 will encourage more election participation.

4.6 million voters would have been eligible for $115 million in tax credits, during the 2018 general election.

If the legislation becomes law, voters would only receive credit for one election a year and must be affiliated with an established party.

