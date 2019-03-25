Body recovered from Mississippi River at Chester - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body recovered from Mississippi River at Chester

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
CHESTER, Ill. -- Randolph County authorities are investigating a body recovered from the Mississippi River. 

The Randolph County Coroner's Office says the body of an unidentified man was recovered March 20 at Chester. The office is currently looking into missing persons reports and other leads to identify the man. 

Autopsy and toxicology results are still pending. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Randolph County Coroner's Office at (618) 826-5484. 

