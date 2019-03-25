Convicted sex offender charged in attack on college student

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - A convicted sex offender is being held without bond in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a northern Illinois college student.

Justin Dalcollo appeared Monday in DuPage County Circuit Court on aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault charges.

Authorities say a 21-year-old woman was getting into her car on March 22 at a suburban Chicago shopping mall when she was kidnapped. A man allegedly forced the woman to drive to a bank in Glendale Heights, where she was forced to withdraw $300.

After forcing the woman to drive to several other locations, prosecutors allege the 34-year-old Dalcollo, who has a last known address in Kentucky, sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint. The woman was freed after a cab was summoned for her attacker.

Dalcollo, who has sexual assault convictions in Ohio, was arrested Saturday in Chicago. It wasn't immediately known if he has legal representation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.