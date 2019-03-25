Cloudy and cool today, more sunshine Tuesday

WSIL -- It was a cool and dreary day across the region but we have more sunny and warm weather right around the corner.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with more below normal temperatures but the warmer air arrives by Wednesday. The warm temperatures continue through the second half of the week with upper 60s and possibly lower 70s by Thursday.

An isolated shower or two is possible Thursday evening, but better rain chances will hold off until Friday and Saturday. Another cold front moves through Saturday afternoon cooling things off for the second half of the weekend.