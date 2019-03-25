With 14 troopers hit, Pritzker urges highway caution - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

With 14 troopers hit, Pritzker urges highway caution

SPRINGFRIELD, Ill. (AP) - Fourteen Illinois State Police officers have been struck in roadside crashes this year. That's an average of more than one a week and nearly double the total for all of last year.
  
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois State Police on Monday urged motorists to observe the "Mover Over Law " when approaching vehicles on the side of the road.
  
The law requires motorists approaching vehicles along the roadside to slow down and change lanes to provide more space. It's also known as Scott's Law in memory of Chicago Fire Lt. Scott Gillen. Gillen was assisting at a crash scene in 2000 when he was struck and killed.
  
The 14 incidents involving state troopers include the January death of 34-year-old Christopher Lambert.
  
Eight troopers were struck in all of 2018.

