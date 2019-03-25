Armed standoff ends with suspect tased, in custody

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Officers from multiple agencies teamed up to take an armed suspect into custody.

Harrisburg Interim Police Chief Michael Riden says officers learned Joshua T. Hodge was armed and had threatened family members at a home in Harrisburg around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

Riden says Hodge fired the handgun into the air at least once.

Hodge refused to leave the home for several hours.

Eventually a S.W.A.T team went into the home and took Hodge into custody around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers had to use a taser on Hodge to get him to surrender.

Hodge is being held in the Saline County Detention Center on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.

News 3 is working to learn more details about the standoff and digging deeper into Hodge's criminal history.

