Charges in October shooting at southeast Missouri rest area

MARSTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man jailed in Texas is now charged with killing a woman at an Interstate 55 rest area in October.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 27-year-old Eliot Bonner of St. Charles was charged Friday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He does not yet have a listed attorney.
  
The body of 50-year-old Monica Keenlance of Morton, Illinois, was found Oct. 31 at a rest area along I-55 near Marston, Missouri.
  
Police had little to go on other than a report that a red SUV was seen driving away, and a spent shell casing. Authorities have declined to say what led to charges against Bonner, who was arrested in November in Brady, Texas, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
  
