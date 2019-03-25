Illinois prosecutor shot and killed in Wisconsin home

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) - An Illinois prosecutor was shot and killed over the weekend in Wisconsin in what authorities allege was a case of domestic violence.

Police say 30-year-old Stacia Hollinshead, of Sycamore, Illinois, was killed at a home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, on Saturday night. A Beaver Dam man was arrested at the home, and charges were pending.

Hollinshead was an assistant state's attorney in DeKalb County, west of Chicago. County State's Attorney Rick Amato issued a statement expressing condolences to Hollinshead's family.

Hollinshead was a U.S. Army intelligence analyst for 11 years. She graduated from the Northern Illinois University law school in May 2018 and began working for DeKalb County last November.

