Illinois prosecutor shot and killed in Wisconsin home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois prosecutor shot and killed in Wisconsin home

Posted: Updated:

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) - An Illinois prosecutor was shot and killed over the weekend in Wisconsin in what authorities allege was a case of domestic violence.

Police say 30-year-old Stacia Hollinshead, of Sycamore, Illinois, was killed at a home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, on Saturday night. A Beaver Dam man was arrested at the home, and charges were pending.

Hollinshead was an assistant state's attorney in DeKalb County, west of Chicago. County State's Attorney Rick Amato issued a statement expressing condolences to Hollinshead's family.

Hollinshead was a U.S. Army intelligence analyst for 11 years. She graduated from the Northern Illinois University law school in May 2018 and began working for DeKalb County last November.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.