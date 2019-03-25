2 children among 4 victims of head-on crash in Missouri

UNION, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two children were among the four victims of a head-on crash in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday in Franklin County when the victim's southbound car crossed into the path of a northbound tractor-trailer on Missouri 47. The car then spun around and hit another car. Meanwhile, the rig went off the side of the road, showering debris on another tractor-trailer.

The patrol identified the victims as 58-year-old Michael Declue, 78-year-old Catherine Mesey, 4-year-old Alayah Pratt and 5-year-old Isaac Pratt. The adults were from De Soto and the children from Desloge. The report didn't describe the relationship between the victims.

