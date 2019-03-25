2 charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago officer

CHICAGO (AP) - Two men are charged with first-degree murder in the weekend slaying of an off-duty Chicago officer who was repeatedly shot while sitting in a parked car.

Chicago police announced Monday that 24-year-old Menelik Jackson of South Holland and 32-year-old Jovan Battle of Chicago were arrested for allegedly firing at the car in the River North neighborhood, killing John Rivera. He was one of four people in the car early Saturday after the group left a nightclub.

Jackson and Battle also face attempted murder charges. They're expected in court Monday and it's not known whether they have lawyers.

Police have said no words were exchanged before the shooting.

Rivera was nearing his two-year anniversary as a Chicago officer. He'd worked on a homicide investigation hours earlier on the South Side.

