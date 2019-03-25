Woman dead in Chicago shooting that wounded her son, husband

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a woman was fatally shot and her husband and their young son were wounded after shots were fired at them as they sat in a parked vehicle.

The shooting happened about 12:40 a.m. Monday on the city's South Side.

Police say in a statement that the 33-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while the 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Their 1-year-old son was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the knee.

Police say shots were fired at them in the West Pullman neighborhood from a sedan. No one was immediately taken into custody. Police say the shooting is under investigation.

