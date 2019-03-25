Cloudy, cool start to the week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cloudy, cool start to the week

WSIL -- A damp start to the work week with a few isolated showers still lingering around through mid-morning Monday. From temperatures in the mid 60s Sunday, dipping back to afternoon temperatures Monday only in the low 50s. It's going to be a cool, brisk day.

Quiet weather moves in through the middle of the week with warmer air arriving by Wednesday. The warm up continues through the second half of the week with upper 60s and possibly lower 70s by Thursday. 

An isolated shower or two is possible Thursday evening, but better rain chances will hold off until Friday and Saturday. Another cold front moves through Saturday afternoon cooling things off for the second half of the weekend. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning!

