Forum to focus on improving Kentucky foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Administrative Office of the Courts says a community forum is being held to discuss improving outcomes for children and families involved in the Kentucky foster care system.

A statement from the agency says Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are hosting the forum Thursday at the Pulaski County Board of Education in Somerset. The forum is one of six being hosted across the state between March 28 and April 18 as part of legislative reforms.

Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board Chairman Tom Stevenson says the public is invited to share concerns about the foster care system as well as ideas to improve it.

Findings will be reported to the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board and will be among the board's annual recommendations to the Supreme Court, the governor and the legislature.

