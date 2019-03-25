Nominations sought for Kentucky preservation awards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Heritage Council says nominations are being taken for the state's annual preservation awards.

The awards are named for Kentucky's first state historic preservation officer, Ida Lee Willis, and are given for the protection, preservation and rehabilitation of historic buildings and cultural resources.

The council said in a news release the awards ceremony will take place in May in Frankfort during National Historic Preservation Month.

The Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation hosts the event with the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office.

Nominations must be received in the council office or postmarked by April 22. More information is available online .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.