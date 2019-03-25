3 Ways to Save: Gas

WSIL -- Gas prices are up about a dime over the last couple of weeks. The national average is $2.66 a gallon. It's not quite that high here in southern Illinois, but we're offering up three ways to save at the pump.

Timing is everything. Buy gas early in the day, especially now that it's starting to finally get warmer. That's because gas is cooler and more dense. As temperatures rise, gas density falls and you get less of it when you pump. Also, buy gas early in the week. Prices typically rise between Wednesday and Saturday but stay lower during the early days of the week.



Maintain your car, that includes the tires. Under-inflation causes tires to wear out faster and wastes gas. Properly inflated tires reduce friction and offer better gas mileage.



Eliminate wind resistance. Driving with the window open increases drag and costs you fuel in the long run. When possible, keep the windows up. Also, don't leave unneeded car racks and carriers in place. If you normally drive around with a ski rack, bicycle rack, or luggage rack on your roof, take it off when it's not in use to make your vehicle more aerodynamic.

If you have ideas on saving money at the pump, let us know on our Facebook page.