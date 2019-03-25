Upset Special? NCAA favorites lead the way into Sweet 16 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Upset Special? NCAA favorites lead the way into Sweet 16

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

Chalk one up for the seeded favorite in the NCAA Tournament.

The biggest upset this March isn't a wild heave at the horn for a winner from a No. 15 seed or a First Four team somehow weaving into the second weekend - it's the lack of genuine stunners to shake up the bracket.

The top seeds are still at the top of the tourney.

The field has the top three seeds in each round in the Sweet 16 for only the second time (2009) since the bracket expanded in 1985. It's tied with 2009 for the most top four seeds (14) in the Sweet 16.

It's rare this many single-digit teams still have a shot at cutting down the nets.

