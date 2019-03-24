5k raises money for Traffic Safety Days

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Nearly two weeks ago a tornado tore through a church in West Paducah while 50 people were inside the building, most of them preschoolers.
WSIL -- Storms will linger across the area this evening. However, the severe threat is diminishing.
MARION, Ill. -- Saturday was the second Annual Kegan Johns Memorial 5k-10k run.
Most of us started the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will return!
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- A death investigation is underway in Johnston City.
Many saw rain this morning, as showers have moved into the area over night...
UNION COUNT, Ill. -- Girl Scouts got up bright and early Saturday morning to clean up around Anna-Jonesboro.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds gathered at John A. Logan College for the 30th annual Southern Illinois Wellness Expo.
WILLIAMSON CO. -- Ameren is looking into why more than 6,000 customers are without power in Marion and Johnston City.
WSIL -- It was a beautiful start to the weekend with dry and mild conditions, but the rain will move in tonight.
