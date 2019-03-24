5k raises money for Traffic Safety Days

MARION, Ill. -- Saturday was the second annual Kegan Johns Memorial 5k-10k run.

More than 50 people competed in the run which benefits Williamson County Traffic Safety Days.

Last year's event raised more than $2,000 and organizers say this year's turnout was even bigger.

Kegan Johns and another teen were killed in a drunk driving crash in 2004.

His family started the run to encourage conversations between parents and their children, hoping to prevent another tragic accident.

"What can I do to make this worth it, make it count, so another family doesn't go through what we go through every minute of every hour of every day. It's tragic, it's hard and it shatters lives. Not just ours, but everybody that loved him and everybody that he touched is forever shattered," said Cindy Walsh.

Traffic Safety days is a multi-day event hosted by the Williamson County Sheriffs Office. Officers teach new drivers about driving dangers, including seat belt use and drunk driving.