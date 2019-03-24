Rain could push swollen Missouri River even higher this week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rain could push swollen Missouri River even higher this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Rain storms expected later this week could lead to another crest along the Missouri River and its tributaries just as residents are cleaning up from this spring's flooding.

National Weather Service hydrologist Kevin Low said that more than an inch of rain is expected to fall in Nebraska and Iowa later this week.

Low says the storms between Wednesday and Friday could create a 1-foot rise in the level of the Missouri River around Omaha and cities downstream starting next weekend.

But it's not yet clear how much additional flooding that rise could create.

