2 killed in head-on crash in northern Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 killed in head-on crash in northern Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

VANCEBURG, Ky. (AP) - Police say two drivers have died in a head-on accident in northern Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say in a news release Sunday's accident along state Route 8 killed 65-year-old Kathy G. Hardy and 37-year-old Aric J. Jarrells. Both lived in Vanceburg.

The statement says Hardy's vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by Jarrells.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

