Boy, 10, hospitalized after shooting outside Harvey home

HARVEY, Ill. (AP) - A 10-year old boy has been shot while sitting in a vehicle with his father in suburban Chicago.

WLS-TV reports that Ezra Hill Jr. was being treated Sunday in the intensive care unit at an area hospital. The boy was shot twice Saturday afternoon in Harvey.

Harvey police say the pair was outside their home about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when shots were fired from another car. The boy's father was not wounded.

Slugs also struck a nearby house and another vehicle. Police were trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

