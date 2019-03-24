Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Dubai's government has told The Associated Press that singer R. Kelly has no planned concert and "has not been invited by the Dubai royal family."

The announcement Sunday in a statement comes after Kelly's lawyer claimed the artist had planned concerts in April.

A Chicago hearing Friday only briefly touched on a defense motion this week asking the judge in Kelly's sexual-assault case for permission to travel to earn money from up to five concerts in Dubai.

Kelly can't travel outside Illinois without the judge's permission.

Kelly was charged on Feb. 22 with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one adult woman, coming after the release of a documentary "Surviving R. Kelly." He has denied ever abusing anyone.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.