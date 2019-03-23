Girl Scouts clean up in Union County

UNION COUNT, Ill. -- Girl Scouts got up bright and early Saturday morning to clean up around Anna-Jonesboro.

The project was for their Silver Award Program, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

The Scouts were joined by other volunteers, including classmates, adults in the community and many from other organizations.

Clean up Organizer Serena Hasty says she's concerned when it comes to cleaning up the world we live in.

"Picking up trash is showing that you care about the earth, and that you're keeping animals safe. Because animals get hurt everyday by trash and the ocean is littered with trash and we want to keep our earth clean because we only have one earth," said Hasty.

The Girl Scouts held a moment of silence for the four Girl Scouts and their leader who died in Wisconsin last year when they were hit by a drunk driver. Those girls were conducting a cleanup of their own at the time they were killed.