Girl Scouts clean up in Union County

UNION COUNT, Ill. -- Girl Scouts got up bright and early Saturday morning to clean up around Anna-Jonesboro.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds gathered at John A. Logan College for the 30th annual Southern Illinois Wellness Expo.
WILLIAMSON CO. -- Ameren is looking into why more than 6,000 customers are without power in Marion and Johnston City.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- A death investigation is underway in Johnston City.
WSIL -- It was a beautiful start to the weekend with dry and mild conditions, but the rain will move in tonight.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- March 23rd is National Puppy Day, a day to to celebrate our four-legged friends and bring awareness to those puppies still waiting for their forever homes.
CHICAGO (AP) - An autopsy on a 2-year-old Chicago boy found bruises and old rib fractures, but records show state child welfare workers never reported injuries despite numerous visits.
Most of us started the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will return!
HERRIN, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County man with conspiracy to distribute meth.
MARION, Ill. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Williamson County woman for trying to distribute methamphetamine.
