SI Wellness Expo promotes healthy living

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds gathered at John A. Logan College for the 30th annual Southern Illinois Wellness Expo.

Health professionals were on hand to offer a broad range of life saving screenings. There was also a family fun zone, yoga, healthy cooking demonstrations and costumed characters from Southern Illinois Jedi Order.

New this year, a giant inflatable colon from Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis and a giant inflatable heart from HealthWorks Kids' Museum. 

Organizers said their goal was to bring practitioners and organizations that focus on health and wellness to one place.

