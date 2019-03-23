Ameren investigates power outage in Williamson County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ameren investigates power outage in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON CO. -- Ameren is looking into why more than 6,000 customers are without power in Marion and Johnston City.

A representative from Marion tells News 3 the company is unsure why the power suddenly went out.

Crews are out looking for the cause of the widespread outage. The representative says there's no way to tell when power will be restored. 

This story is developing. Stay with News 3 for updates.

