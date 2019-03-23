A beautiful Saturday but rain returns tomorrow - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A beautiful Saturday but rain returns tomorrow

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- It was a beautiful start to the weekend with dry and mild conditions, but the rain will move in tonight.  

Hopefully, you got out and enjoyed the nice weather today! Our next weather system will bring the chance for rain tonight and Sunday.  A rumble of thunder or two will also be possible tomorrow afternoon.  

Showers may linger into Monday morning along with cooler air behind the front.

The cool down is short lived with milder air quickly returning in the middle of next week. 

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.