A beautiful Saturday but rain returns tomorrow

WSIL -- It was a beautiful start to the weekend with dry and mild conditions, but the rain will move in tonight.

Hopefully, you got out and enjoyed the nice weather today! Our next weather system will bring the chance for rain tonight and Sunday. A rumble of thunder or two will also be possible tomorrow afternoon.

Showers may linger into Monday morning along with cooler air behind the front.

The cool down is short lived with milder air quickly returning in the middle of next week.

