Police investigating child's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police investigating child's death

UPDATED 9:11 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Johnston City Police Chief William Stark says officers from his department were called to a home in the 300 block of West 12th Street Saturday afternoon.  
He confirmed the death of a 9-year-old boy is being investigated.
The Child Death Task Force has been activated, involving Johnston City Police, Illinois State Police, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, and Department of Children and Family Services. 
Stark says further information will need to be released from Illinois State Police. 
ORIGINAL STORY
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. --  A death investigation is underway in Johnston City.
Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke confirms a 9-year-old is dead, but was unable to give further details.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning. 
Stay with News Three as updates become available. 

